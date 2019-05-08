Target Taps Facebook Manager for Tech Role

Target Corp. has hired Hari Govind as its SVP of infrastructure and operations for the technology team. Govind comes from Menlo Park, Calif.-based Facebook, where he was the group manager of the infrastructure team, for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

In his role at Target, Govind will oversee could-and-compute capabilities, network connectivity and operations for digital channels and distribution center and office locations.

"Target has scaled its technology infrastructure and operations to deliver a leading retail omnichannel experience for its guests," said Govind. "With substantial investments in technology, stores, supply chain and its team, including its commitment to a diverse workforce, Target is uniquely positioned for the next frontier in retail. With more than 1,850 stores, 3,000 engineers and 350,000 team members at Target worldwide, I am excited to join an incredibly passionate team with a culture that is laser focused on creating joyful guest experiences."

Govind has more than 20 years' experience leading engineering and product management teams. In addition to Facebook, he worked at Microsoft Corp. and Honeywell International. He has a master's degree in engineering from Purdue University and a computer science degree from the University of Mysore, India.

"Technology is more critical than ever in retail, and Target's team has made tremendous progress building great technology for our guests and store team members," noted Mike McNamara, Target's EVP and CIO. "Bringing in an executive with Hari's technical and leadership abilities marks another important step in our journey to create exceptional shopping experiences that redefine what technology can do in retail. I'm confident that Hari's leadership will help us make shopping at Target even easier and more convenient for our guests."

Govind will report to McNamara.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. operates 1,800 stores and its ecommerce site, Target.com. The company is No. 15 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 2019 list of the top grocers in the United States.