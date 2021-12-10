Target Gets Serious About Grocery
An opportunistic approach to real estate and emphasis on smaller stores has created new expansion opportunities for Target, and put the operator of 1,909 stores on a trajectory to surpass 2,000 locations by 2023. The retailer's flexibility is evident in recent and planned openings, which range from a new 12,000-sq.-ft. store near the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to a 145,000-sq.-ft. store planned for Katy, Texas. Target has disclosed 49 upcoming store openings on its website, and 28 of those are less than 50,000-sq.-ft., compared to eight stores that are greater than 100,000-sq.-ft. The shift to smaller stores is notable considering the majority of stores in Target’s fleet are legacy discount stores that averaged about 125,000-sq.-ft and over the past decade underwent a major remodeling initiative to expand grocery assortments.
|
Location
|
Size (sq.-ft.)
|
Ann Arbor, Mich.
|
12,000
|
Costa Mesa, Calif.
|
37,000
|
Huntington Beach, Calif.
|
34,000
|
Inglewood, Calif.
|
34,000
|
Huntington Park, Calif.
|
34,000
|
San Diego, Calif.
|
36,000
|
Scotts Valley, Calif.
|
55,000
|
Denver, Colo.
|
30,000
|
Fort Collins, Colo.
|
45,000
|
Bradenton, Fla.
|
49,000
|
Orlando, Fla.
|
29,000
|
Grove Station, Fla.
|
49,000
|
Miami Beach, Fla.
|
30,000
|
Downtown Miami, Fla.
|
49,000
|
Miami, Fla.
|
77,000
|
Kauai, Hawaii
|
122,000
|
Moscow, Idaho
|
60,000
|
North Quincy, Mass.
|
40,000
|
Kent Island, Md.
|
95,000
|
Auburn, Maine
|
105,000
|
Kill Devil Hills, N.C.
|
80,000
|
West Lebanon, N.H.
|
86,000
|
Eatontown, N.J.
|
60,000
|
Kearny, N.J.
|
90,000
|
Somers Point, N.J.
|
101,000
|
Wall Township, N.J.
|
91,000
|
Manhattan UES, N.Y.
|
55,000
|
Bronx, N.Y.
|
21,000
|
Brooklyn, N.Y.
|
28,000
|
Manhattan Chelsea, N.Y.
|
21,000
|
Manhattan Harlem, N.Y.
|
44,000
|
Lake Success, N.Y.
|
105,000
|
Long Island City, N.Y.
|
31,000
|
Manhattan Soho, N.Y.
|
27,000
|
Manhattan Union Square, N.Y.
|
33,000
|
Port Chester, N.Y.
|
89,000
|
Queens Astoria, N.Y.
|
47,000
|
Manhattan Times Square, N.Y.
|
33,000
|
Yonkers, N.Y.
|
132,000
|
Cedar Mill, Ore.
|
49,000
|
Pittsburgh, Pa.
|
22,000
|
Lebanon, Pa.
|
117,000
|
Wynnewood, Pa.
|
30,000
|
Charleston, S.C.
|
30,000
|
Katy, Texas
|
145,000
|
Pentagon City, Va.
|
34,000
|
Madison, Wis.
|
15,000
|
Glendale, Wis.
|
128,000
|
Jackson Hole, Wyo.
|
70,000
Source: Target Corp. (as of Sept. 27, 2021)