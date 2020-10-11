Take Our Survey: We Want to Hear From You!

Diversity and inclusion have been essential priorities in the retail and CPG industries for decades, but this year brought a new reckoning. Companies large and small are taking unprecedented steps to create more diverse and inclusive workplaces, and we at EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Progressive Grocer, want to better understand where these industries now stand in terms of D&I.

The EnsembleIQ Diversity Survey is designed to help us gain an understanding of our stakeholders’ latest perspectives and experiences related to diversity, equity and inclusion. The data collected will be used to understand the present climate in these industries, and to inform current and future decisions about content.

The easy, confidential survey only takes about five minutes to complete. Ready to make your voice heard?

Click here to take our survey!