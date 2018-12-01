Symphony GOLD, Symphony EYC Merge into Symphony Retail Ai

Symphony GOLD and Symphony EYC have combined to form a new entity: Symphony Retail Ai, a global provider of artificial-intelligence (AI) -enabled decision platforms, solutions and insights to drive measurable growth for retailers and CPGs.

Symphony Retail Ai’s Retail Solutions Division, formerly Symphony GOLD, provides software for personalized marketing, merchandising and category management, retail operations, and supply chain planning and replenishment. The Customer Intelligence Division, formerly known as Symphony EYC, focuses on solutions for customer-centric insights, category insights, promotions, and personalized, omnichannel customer interaction.

The company is working to drive faster, better decisions for retailers and CPGs with AI, machine learning and voice technologies, including CINDE (Conversational INsights and Decision Engine), said to be the first and only digital analytic assistant specifically for grocery and hard-goods retailers. Launched in October after 11 months in development, CINDE incorporates AI, machine learning, natural-language speech technology, and immersive visualization in a prescriptive analytics system that's visually rich and easy to use for category managers.

Symphony Retail Ai is aggressively bringing CINDE skills to other areas across marketing, merchandising and the supply chain, and will introduce a number of AI-enabled offerings throughout 2018. CINDE sits on top of the data-rich Customer 360AI platform, which provides shopping behavior data on 70 million households with longitudinal, three-year data on 5 million households and shopping/behavioral attributes for 300,000 customers. Customer 360AI also includes demographic, store, panel and customer location data.