Sweeten Your Store’s Sales with Gourmet Treats Year-Round

Candy and Caramel Apples

The flavor and crunch of gourmet candy and caramel apples have universal appeal. These high-profit-margin items enable you to create treats that are both delectable and lucrative. Chocolate drizzle, nuts, candies and other tasty toppings are completely customizable. Also, the bright colors and creative flavors make gourmet apples a treat worth sharing on social media.

The prime season for candy and caramel apples is fall. You can make ghost or witch versions for Halloween, or do pastels for springtime. You can even create decorating kits, which are a great idea for kids’ birthday parties.

Cotton Candy

The top reason for selling cotton candy? It's a popular sugary treat that can make anyone feel like a kid at heart! It’s easy to make, and there are so many different flavors and colors to choose from. The cost of ingredients is very low, giving you great flexibility in setting pricing. For the ambitious, it’s even possible to create cotton candy art, which will draw in customers.

Cotton candy is particularly popular in summer. Customize it by color and flavor for birthday parties, such as tropical for a pool party. Patriotic colors will be a hit on the Fourth of July. Go with green and orange for a spooky way to celebrate Halloween. And try out seasonal flavors like winter frost.