CPG brands in the grocery industry are experiencing paralyzing challenges from current

supply chain issues — out-of-stocks and at-shelf price increases. When faced with such

challenges, brands may consider eliminating promotions and risk losing or alienating

valuable shoppers.

What if we told you promotions aren’t part of the problem, but part of the solution?

Inmar’s new white paper, SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES AREN’T GOING AWAY — BUT WILL

YOUR SHOPPERS?, explains how brands can leverage optimized promotions to drive

trial and foster loyalty — even in the most uncertain of times.