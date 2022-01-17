Sponsored Content
Supply Chain Issues Aren’t Going Away — But Will Your Shoppers?
01/17/2022
CPG brands in the grocery industry are experiencing paralyzing challenges from current
supply chain issues — out-of-stocks and at-shelf price increases. When faced with such
challenges, brands may consider eliminating promotions and risk losing or alienating
valuable shoppers.
What if we told you promotions aren’t part of the problem, but part of the solution?
Inmar’s new white paper, SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES AREN’T GOING AWAY — BUT WILL
YOUR SHOPPERS?, explains how brands can leverage optimized promotions to drive
trial and foster loyalty — even in the most uncertain of times.