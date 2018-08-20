Supervalu Reveals 2018 Master Marketers

Miner’s Super One Markets, a family-owned and -operated company with 30 independent grocery stores throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan, is the 2018 Grand Master Marketer, recognized for its overall consistent performance over the years. The independent grocer has received a $25,000 grant, payable to a charity of its choice, from the Supervalu Foundation as a result.

“Over the past five years, the group of Master Marketer category winners has demonstrated their unique capabilities and creativity in building and executing strong and successful marketing and merchandising programs around the country,” said Mike Stigers, Supervalu EVP, wholesale. “We received a number of strong entries this year, showcasing many new and exciting ways that independent grocers are engaging their customers to stay relevant in a very competitive marketplace.”

The full list of store winners by category is as follows:

Stores 30,000 Square Feet and Smaller

Center Store Department: Gary & Leo’s Fresh Foods IGA, Conrad, Mont.

Conrad, Mont. Extra Effort Advertising: Cardiff Seaside Market, Cardiff, Calif.

Cardiff, Calif. Fresh Departmen: Geresbeck's Food Market, Baltimore

Baltimore Grand Opening/Anniversary: Tatsuda's IGA Fresh Market, Ketchikan, Alaska

Ketchikan, Alaska Industry Promotion: Chris’ Food Center, Pine City, Minn.

Pine City, Minn. Private Brands: Beyars Market, Staten Island, N.Y.

Staten Island, N.Y. Public Service/Community: Mariana's Supermarkets, Las Vegas

Las Vegas Radio Spots: Mayo Thriftway, Mayo, Fla.

Mayo, Fla. TV Commercials: Newport Avenue Market, Bend, Ore.

Bend, Ore. Website/Social Media: Dick’s Fresh Market, River Falls, Wis.

River Falls, Wis. Tier 1 Master Marketer: Dick’s Fresh Market, River Falls, Wis.

Stores Larger than 30,000 Square Feet

Center Store Department: Karns Quality Foods, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Mechanicsburg, Pa. Extra Effort Advertising: Harvest Market, Champaign, Ill.

Champaign, Ill. Fresh Department: Dorothy Lane Market, Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Grand Opening/Anniversary: Jerry’s Foods, Eden Prairie, Minn.

Eden Prairie, Minn. Industry Promotion: Chris’ Food Center, Sandstone, Minn.

Sandstone, Minn. Private Brands: Shoppers Value Foods, Alma, Ark.

Alma, Ark. Public Service/Community: Graceway Trading Ltd., Providenciales, Turks, Caicos

Providenciales, Turks, Caicos Radio Spots: Dissmore’s IGA Plus, Pullman, Wash.

Pullman, Wash. TV Commercials: Food Depot, Jackson, Miss.

Jackson, Miss. Website/Social Media: Dissmore’s IGA Plus, Pullman, Wash.

Pullman, Wash. Tier 2 Master Marketer: Dorothy Lane Market, Dayton, Ohio

Store Groups with 5 or More Locations

Center Store Department: Karns Quality Foods, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Mechanicsburg, Pa. Extra Effort Advertising: Miller's Markets, LaGrange, Ind.

LaGrange, Ind. Fresh Department: Bristol Farms, Carson, Calif.

Carson, Calif. Grand Opening/Anniversary: Vallarta Supermarkets, Sylmar, Calif.

Sylmar, Calif. Industry Promotion: Foster’s Food Fair IGA, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Private Brands: Sentry Foods, Southeastern and Central Wisconsin

Southeastern and Central Wisconsin Public Service/Community: Shop ‘n Save, Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Radio Spots: Food Depot, Stockbridge, Ga.

Stockbridge, Ga. TV Commercials: Super One Foods, Hermantown, Minn.

Hermantown, Minn. Website/Social Media: County Market, Quincy, Ill.

Quincy, Ill. Tier 3 Master Marketer: Super One Foods, Hermantown, Minn.

Winners were selected among the 450-plus marketing programs submitted, which were judged based on the creativity, clarity and effectiveness of the independent grocery stores’ marketing efforts. Entries were assessed by professors and graduate students from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and California Polytechnic State University, located in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Using a mobile app developed specifically for Supervalu’s National Expo, which took place in Minneapolis July 24-26, attendees were able to participate in a live poll for the Master Marketer People’s Choice Award. In this category, eight nominees in the TV Commercial category were given another chance at being recognized for their TV spots. With 26 percent of the vote, Newport Avenue Market, in Bend, Ore., received with the People’s Choice Award.

Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Supervalu Inc. is one of the country’s largest grocery wholesalers and grocery distributors, serving customers across the United States through a network of 3,606 stores composed of 3,495 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by Supervalu’s food distribution business, and 111 traditional retail grocery stores in continuing operations operated under three retail banners in three geographic regions. The company is No. 18 on Progressive Grocer's Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.