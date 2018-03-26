Supervalu to Open Distribution Center in PA

Supervalu Inc. will open a distribution center in Harrisburg, Pa., creating at least 350 jobs over the next three years.

The Eden Prairie, Minn.-based wholesaler/grocer will occupy a 75,000-square-foot facility that it purchased and renovated earlier this year. As well as creating jobs in the area, the company will invest about $69 million of its own money in the project.

The company received a funding proposal from the commonwealth’s Department of Community and Economic Development that includes a $740,000 Pennsylvania First grant and $166,500 in WEDnetPA funding for employee training. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals reporting directly to the governor who work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“Any time a large employer like Supervalu chooses to expand in Pennsylvania, not only is it fantastic news for our workers, but it’s more evidence that Pennsylvania has the workforce and business climate that makes companies want to grow here,” noted Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. "My administration is looking forward to building on our efforts to support our business climate in the years ahead so companies like Supervalu can continue to thrive. I applaud Supervalu for choosing to expand in the commonwealth.”

“Harrisburg is a terrific geographic center for serving our wholesale customers in the Northeast,” said Supervalu President and CEO Mark Gross. “We are very appreciative of the support and financial commitments from the Governor’s Action Team in helping us bring our business and jobs to the area. Supervalu is committed to growth, and we are thrilled to be a part of the Harrisburg community and the great state of Pennsylvania.”

Supervalu, which employs about 31,000 associates, serves customers across the United States through its network of 3,324 stores composed of 3,111 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by the company’s food distribution business and 213 grocery stores operated under five banners in six geographic regions: Cub Foods, Farm Fresh, Hornbachers, Shop N’ Save, and Shoppers.

Hiring and shipping for certain departments has already begun and the company is looking to add more employees throughout the year as further departments become operation, a Supervalu spokesman told local news site Pennlive.com.