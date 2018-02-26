Supervalu Names Rob Woseth CFO

Supervalu Inc. has promoted Rob Woseth to EVP and CFO, effective Feb. 25. Woseth, who has held the position of EVP, chief strategy officer with the Eden Prairie, Minn.-based wholesaler/grocer since March 2013, has also been its interim CFO since July 2017.

As CFO, Woseth will head Supervalu’s finance and strategic planning teams, and work closely with the executive leadership team to drive business initiatives, provide analytics support and build financial strategies to facilitate the company’s transformational growth.

“Following a thorough internal and external search, Rob is the clear choice, and we’re delighted to have him assume the CFO role on a permanent basis,” said Supervalu President and CEO Mark Gross. “Rob has strong business acumen, and he’s been a thoughtful steward of our business and finance organization these past eight months. His financial knowledge, strategic thinking and deep grocery industry expertise have helped drive many of our successes over the past several years, including the sale of our Save-A-Lot business and the completion of the Unified Grocers and Associated Grocers of Florida acquisitions this past year.”

Woseth brings more than a quarter-century of experience in strategic leadership, planning and finance roles, including 15 years in the grocery industry, to his latest role. He joined the company’s executive team in 2013, and during his time at Supervalu, he has helped launch initiatives resulting in more than $200 million in annual cost reductions.

Before Supervalu, he was VP, business development and strategy at Boise, Idaho-based Albertson’s LLC, and has also held financial leadership positions as VP, research for Water Tower Capital LLC and as VP, investment banking at U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed with Rob’s leadership and guidance, and have seen firsthand his ability to effect positive change in this role,” added Gross. “The board and I are confident in Rob’s ability to make important contributions to advancing the company’s growth strategy while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and improving stockholder value.”

Supervalu serves a network of 3,324 stores comprising 3,111 wholesale primary stores operated by customers serviced by Supervalu’s food distribution business and 213 traditional retail grocery stores operated under five retail banners in six geographic regions. The company has about 31,000 employees.