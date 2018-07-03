Supervalu to Debut Cub Urban Format
Supervalu banner Cub has revealed plans to roll out a new 46,000-square-foot store at 46th and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.
Slated to open its doors in spring 2019, the urban grocery store concept will anchor a five-story, 148-unit apartment development by Excelsior, Minn.-based Oppidan Investment Co. The store will cater to the surrounding Longfellow neighborhood and attract customers who will pass by the location daily via Hiawatha Avenue, a nearby light rail train, or a future multiuse path connecting Minnehaha Falls to the Midtown Greenway.
“This store brings a great new concept to the Cub portfolio as it will be our first store embedded into a residential complex,” noted Anne Dament, EVP of retail, marketing, and private brands at Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Supervalu, which purchased the chain in 1980. “We’re evolving our look and feel while showcasing new shopping innovations for a better experience for our customers. We feel this new-format Cub is a perfect fit for this neighborhood."
Innovative Features
Among the store’s features will be a large deli area with Quick and Easy and made-to-order meals, a popcorn shop with an ambiance similar to those found in theaters, a farmers’ market layout in the produce section, enhanced floral gift space, and a pharmacy.
The location will also boast multiple entrances and indoor café-style spaces that enable guests to take a break or log onto their laptops. Further, store guests will have use of a spacious outdoor seating area featuring bicycle parking as well as a walk-up window serving coffee, ice cream, and signature cookie sandwiches year-round from the Refresh! bar.
“We’re very excited to see the culmination of over a year of planning and development,” said Oppidan VP Drew Johnson. “Cub has done a great job responding to and incorporating stakeholder feedback into their store design. The finished project will be a tremendous asset to the neighborhood.”
One of the nation¹s first discount grocery stores, Stillwater, Minn.-based Cub operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois.