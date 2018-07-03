Supervalu to Debut Cub Urban Format

Supervalu banner Cub has revealed plans to roll out a new 46,000-square-foot store at 46th and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

Slated to open its doors in spring 2019, the urban grocery store concept will anchor a five-story, 148-unit apartment development by Excelsior, Minn.-based Oppidan Investment Co. The store will cater to the surrounding Longfellow neighborhood and attract customers who will pass by the location daily via Hiawatha Avenue, a nearby light rail train, or a future multiuse path connecting Minnehaha Falls to the Midtown Greenway.

“This store brings a great new concept to the Cub portfolio as it will be our first store embedded into a residential complex,” noted Anne Dament, EVP of retail, marketing, and private brands at Eden Prairie, Minn.-based Supervalu, which purchased the chain in 1980. “We’re evolving our look and feel while showcasing new shopping innovations for a better experience for our customers. We feel this new-format Cub is a perfect fit for this neighborhood."