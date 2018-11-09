Strengthen Your Brand and Draw Customers to Your Store

Grocery Stores as a Destination

Consumer tastes are changing such that grocery stores, to stay relevant, have begun offering more than just produce, meat and packaged foods. Now prepared food sections, as well as made-to-order cafés, are growing in popularity and reshaping the grocery store as a destination rather than as a place where customers quickly shop once or twice per week. This shift presents several operational challenges to store managers, but also offers a bright opportunity to create a brand that resonates with customers to ensure their return for groceries as well as for prepared meals.

Store managers are challenged to create or strengthen their store’s brand and ensure that its message resonates with the local community to facilitate what appears to customers as a customized grocery shopping experience. One simple and cost-effective way for store managers to control their brand’s messaging is by using napkins with custom-printed messages in dispensers in the prepared food section. Social media is also a simple and powerful tool that store managers can use to promote their brand, advertise weekly promotions and support community events.