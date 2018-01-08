Streets Market to Open 2 New DC Stores

Streets Market & Café will open two new stores in Washington, D.C.; the first is slated to open in early next year, with the second making its debut in summer 2019. The food retailer already operates three stores in the city, the first of which opened in 2012, as well as stores in Arlington and Alexandria, Va., and Baltimore.

The independent grocer specializes in small-format grocery stores located in new apartment buildings; both new D.C. stores will be on the ground floor of complexes currently being built. The size of the stores fluctuates, with the D.C. locations being between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet while the Baltimore store is 15,000 square feet.

Despite their small size, the stores strive to offer a selection of fresh produce, meat, seafood, packaged foods, baked goods, household products and prepared meals, with a variety of organic, natural and conventional products.

“We like to call it a throwback to the old neighborhood grocery store of 50 to 60 years ago,” Streets Market VP of Development Campbell Burns said in a local news report. “Some shoppers like to get certain things that are organic, and also pick up Diet Coke and Oreos. We're trying bring that under one roof.”

Streets Market plans to open at least three stores per year in the future, as many neighborhoods in the D.C. area currently lack neighborhood markets.



