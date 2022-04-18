Steve Lohr on Building a Sustainable Wine Business

Wine shoppers searching shelves are looking for options that are not only better for them, but better for the planet. Seventy-one percent of U.S. wine drinkers say they would consider buying sustainably produced wines in the future, according to the Certified California Sustainable Growing Annual Report. They are also willing to pay more—over 70% of respondents in a survey indicated they would pay, on average, 35% more for eco-friendly brands.

That doesn’t surprise Steve Lohr, co-owner and CEO of the family-owned J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, which adhered to sustainable practices long before the term became part of today’s lexicon. J. Lohr was even tapped to help write the first chapters of the certification process for sustainable winegrowing in California more than a decade ago.

Progressive Grocer talked to Steve Lohr about why it has always been part of the brand’s ethos to be environmentally focused and how the company can help retailers grow a sustainable wine business.

Progressive Grocer: Tell us about J. Lohr’s commitment to sustainability.

Steve Lohr: Sustainability has always been a big part of what we’ve been doing at J. Lohr, tracing back to my father, Jerry. We were one of the first vineyards in California to use drip irrigation 50 years ago to save water. Sustainability started to gain attention in the early 2000s, but we always knew it was the right thing to do.

We think of it as the three E’s. There is the environment, protecting our natural resources, which is what most people think of when they think of sustainability. Another one is social equity—how do you take care of your people, your community. And the third is economics. The economics is the part some forget about, but it is very important because if you can’t make a buck at what you are doing, you aren’t going to be around very long and that’s not sustainable.

We were among the first 17 California vineyards and wineries to earn the original Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing (CCSW) designation. And we were recently awarded the Green Medal Leader Award, the industry’s highest recognition for leadership in sustainability