State Assoc. Execs Fong, Drumm Honored for Industry Outreach

The National Grocers Association (NGA) presented Ronald Fong, California Grocers Association (CGA) President and CEO, with its Association Leadership Award for his commitment and service to the independent supermarket industry. Additionally, the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) honored Amy Drumm, vice president of government affairs for the Michigan Retailers Association with FMI’s Donald H. MacManus Award for extraordinary leadership in public affairs, industry relations and community relations. Both awards were presented during the industry’s Capitol Hill fly-in event, Day in Washington.

Presenting the award to Fong, NGA’s President and CEO Peter Larkin said, “On behalf of the independent supermarket industry, I am pleased to honor and recognize Ron for his talent and dedication for the independent supermarket industry. Ron has been a passionate and enthusiastic industry leader throughout his career in his government relations work and successfully helping CGA to grow its membership.”

Fong, who has served as president and CEO of CGA since 2008, worked to defeat California’s Proposition 37, the mandatory GMO labeling for grocery retail, as well as the passage of SB 270, the first statewide plastic bag ban. And, most notably, he successfully navigated the merger of the California Independent Grocers Association into CGA while ensuring that a strong voice for the state’s independent operators would be maintained.