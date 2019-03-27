Standard Market Closing its Store in Naperville, IL

Fresh-focused grocer Standard Market will close its store in the western Chicago suburb of Naperville this week.

“Business conditions specific to that location have led us to make the difficult decision to close the Naperville store and restaurants,” the store announced on its website. All purchases will be discounted 30 percent until the store shuts its doors for good March 29.

The Naperville store, which opened in 2014, was the second for Standard Market, which launched in late 2011 offering chef-prepared meals, fresh produce, meat and seafood, a scratch bakery, wine and cheese tastings, and an in-store restaurant, the Standard Grill.

Standard’s original location in Westmont, Ill., which opened in late 2011 and was Progressive Grocer’s March 2012 Store of the Month, will remain open.