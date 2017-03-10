SQF Institute Offers Online Food Quality Course

The Safe Quality Food Institute (SQFI), owner of the SQF Program, has launched an official online food quality course, SQF Quality Systems for Manufacturing. The online course enables food manufacturers’ quality, technical and managerial staffs to meet the requirements of the new SQF Quality Code (formerly SQF Level 3) that will take effect in 2018.

“We know how important training is for suppliers, and creating this online course will help suppliers reach the next level of food safety and quality to better protect their brands and buyers,” said Robert Garfield, chief food safety assessment officer and SVP of Washington, D.C.-based SQFI.

The institute teamed with its exclusive online-training partner, Austin, Texas-based Alchemy Systems, to develop the Food Quality course, which is available on the company’s Alchemy Academy professional development resource.

“Alchemy is delighted to combine the knowledge SQF’s Quality Code experts with our interactive learning skills to provide a low-cost, high-quality training option for food professionals,” noted Alchemy Chief Strategy Officer Raj Shah. “Food companies can now have the peace of mind knowing that their staff will receive consistent and official SQF Quality training.”

The course is designed to enable learners to take it at their own pace and convenience. Modules cover Quality Concepts, the SQF Quality Code, HACCP for Quality, Statistical Process Control, and Quality Management.