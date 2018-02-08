Sprouts Names Dave McGlinchey Chief Merch Officer

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. has appointed Dave McGlinchey chief merchandising officer, a new executive team role created to further the grocer’s commitment to lead in the fresh, natural and organic industry. The company’s SVP of merchandising services since 2017, McGlinchey will report to President and COO Jim Nielsen.

“Dave’s experience and passion for delivering consistent, coordinated and sustainable merchandising strategies across all categories will continue to position Sprouts as a driving force for making innovative natural and organic brands affordable and accessible for everyone,” noted Nielsen.

McGlinchey brings to his latest role more than two decades of grocery merchandising and leadership experience in both mass and conventional grocery. Before joining Sprouts, he was SVP of merchandising and marketing for Shaw’s/Star Market, and earlier held a number of leadership roles during a 14-year stint with Stop & Shop/Giant Food, including SVP of merchandising support and VP of grocery merchandising.

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs 28,000-plus associates at more than 300 stores in 17 states. The company is No. 22 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.