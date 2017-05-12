Sprouts Enrolls Dozens of SW Stores in Sustainability Program

To deepen its commitment to sustainability, natural and organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market is enrolling all Colorado and Utah stores, along with five Phoenix-area stores, in what is said to be the country’s only grocery sustainability certification program.

The stores are joining Manomet’s Grocery Stewardship Certification (GSC) program, whose purpose is to substantially reduce environmental impacts of grocery stores, supply chains and consumers, in such areas as:

Waste practices

Stormwater

Lighting practices

Energy, refrigeration and HVAC

Greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 equivalent)

Shipping area

Sustainable products

Green chemical management

Sustainable administrative practices

Employee engagement

Sustainability communication

The total number of stores joining the program are 32 in Colorado, five in Utah, five in the Phoenix area, and six in Texas. Added to the 36 Texas stores already enrolled, this totals 84 Sprouts stores that now are a part of the GSC program

With 750-plus stores participating, GSC has worked with grocers since its founding in 2012 to engage staff on operational sustainability concepts and review store-level practices and equipment to increase energy efficiency, boost revenue and lower costs. Its creator, Plymouth, Mass.-based Manomet, is a not-for-profit organization of scientists seeking to take action to sustain the world. By applying science and engaging people, the group provides practical ways to act where people live and work, focusing on four major life-supporting systems: natural, forest, food and economic.