Spearheading Sustainability Throughout the Avocado Supply Chain

As the company with the largest avocado-growing footprint in the world, Westfalia Fruit is recognized as the #AVOEXPERTS. But it’s the history behind the hashtag that sets the company apart: Westfalia has been committed to growing, sourcing, ripening, packing and processing avocados in a sustainable manner ever since its founding by Dr. Hans Merensky (known as the father of modern avocado production) in 1949.

Progressive Grocer reached out to Johnathan Sutton, ESG, Safety & Research Executive, to learn how the company is advancing sustainability initiatives throughout its global supply chain.

Progressive Grocer: Companies in almost every sector are being challenged to reduce their carbon footprint. Is that something Westfalia Fruit is focused on?

Johnathan Sutton: We absolutely are! In 1949, Westfalia was born out of a vision centered around sustainable and regenerative agricultural practices in South Africa where the Westfalia Estate still operates today. We are literally rooted in sustainability and that theme remains embedded in today’s initiatives. In 2020, we developed a refreshed, modernized initiative called the Westfalia Fruit International Environmental Strategy. As part of that commitment, we’ve set long-term targets that will culminate in us becoming ‘lifetime carbon neutral’ by 2049. In our efforts to hit those targets, we’re regularly reviewing and measuring our carbon and water footprints and waste; creating partnerships to optimize impact; engaging stakeholders; and focusing on the reduction of plastics throughout the supply chain.

In 2021, Westfalia Fruit reduced its carbon footprint per kilogram of fruit by 5%, its waste to landfill by almost 9%, its liquid fuel used by 26%, and electricity usage by 4%. At the same time, it increased recycled waste by 28%, water use effi ciency by 14%, and own electricity generation by 50%. That progress has brought us closer to reaching our long-term sustainability goals.

PG: What are the long-term targets you’re striving to hit?

JS:They encompass many elements of our comprehensive green energy strategy: to evaluate climate-change impact; improve water-use efficiency; maintain and enhance biodiversity; reduce or remove plastic from our packaging; minimize environmental impacts; improve the efficiency of fuel and electricity use; and reduce waste at all levels.