SpartanNash Unveils Timely Meds Personalized Prescriptions

Initially, the Timely Meds service will be available to customers who have five medications or more. Customers can also include over-the-counter medications and vitamins in their Timely Meds pill punch packs, provided that the items are prescribed by a physician.

There's no additional charge for the service, just the cost of the medications that go into the pre-dosed pill punch packs.

A Timely Meds personalized pill punch pack provides a four-week supply of medications, with compartments for morning, noon, evening and bedtime.

Every 28 days, SpartanNash pharmacists contact the customer to verify no changes have been made in their medications. If adjustments are needed, pharmacists will work directly with the customer’s physician and insurance company to update the Timely Meds pill punch pack, checking for drug interactions and other safeguards.

To enroll in the free service, customers can visit any of the 61 SpartanNash stores in Michigan that offer pharmacy services, including Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods, and VG’s Grocery stores. There, they’ll consult with a pharmacist to monitor medications and organize prescriptions.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, those who use personalized pill packs to administer their medications are more than 90 percent adherent in taking their medications on time and as prescribed. Those who take their medications directly out of the bottle are only 65 percent adherent.

“As health care providers, we want to get the best outcome for our patients,” Garcia noted, “and the best outcome is taking your medications as prescribed. Timely Meds packaging makes taking your medications simple and convenient.”

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. SpartanNash serves customer locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. The company currently operates 142 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket, and Family Fresh Market.