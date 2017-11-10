Southeastern Grocers Expands Fresco y Más, Harveys in FL

Southeastern Grocers LLC (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, is opening another five Fresco y Más and three Harveys Supermarket locations throughout Florida. The strategic conversions from Winn-Dixie stores make the banners the fastest-growing in the Jacksonville, Fla.-based company.

Taking a multiformat approach to its diverse retail footprint. SEG listened to customer feedback and evaluated key consumer insights to tailor each banner to meet the needs of its surrounding neighborhoods.

“The unprecedented success we have witnessed over the past year at our Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket banners is a clear indicator that we are providing localized shopping experiences that resonate with our customers,” said SEG President and CEO Anthony Hucker. “Rather than relying on one store model, we are entrenching ourselves in the communities we serve to better understand each unique landscape, and our customers’ shopping habits.”

Added Hucker: “More than ever, we are committed to providing our customers with quality, service and value, and the overwhelming positive response from shoppers indicates we are earning their trust as we continue to unveil new Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores.”