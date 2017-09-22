Solving the Disconnect in the Digital Grocery Journey

Bringing It to Life

Kevin Baartman, VP of information services at Edina, Minn.-based Lunds & Byerlys, highlighted features that help the retailer create a more unified experience by designing the journey that aligns with how a consumer wants to shop for groceries.

Following Lunds & Byerlys' recent launch of Unata’s upgraded platform, visitors to its ecommerce site are now prompted to choose how they intend to shop, whether they’re making a list for an in-store visit or ordering online for either pickup or delivery. This approach helps adjust the experience to the shopper’s intent while also making it easier for shoppers to switch between modes if they change their minds.

The shopping-intent feature also adjusts the assortment options based on added context. “If you’re in list-making mode, you’ll see what’s available based on the store selected, and if you’re ordering online for pickup or delivery, we’ll adjust the assortment, too, as we don’t offer hot foods, for example, as part of our pickup or delivery service,” Baartman pointed out.

Another feature that improves the experience relates to the integration of coupons. Baartman showed various ways in which shoppers can search deals.

For instance, after selecting an item, the shopper will see any available offers on that item, along with the conditions of the deal (e.g., buy two and save). The deals also appear on the shopping lists as an added prompt in case the shopper didn’t see them earlier, making it easier to take advantage of digital deals that are easily added to the cart.

Baartman also showed the ease of moving items from the shopping list into a cart if a shopper realizes that he or she doesn’t have time to shop the store, for instance.

This more intuitive approach and user experience is helping re-accelerate online sales growth for Lunds & Byerlys, which, as Baartman noted, has experienced double-digit sales growth since launching its upgraded ecommerce platform.

To view a recording of the session, click here.