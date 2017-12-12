ShopRite Supermarkets Enters NY’s Rensselaer County

ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., has opened the 55,000-square foot ShopRite of North Greenbush, its first store in New York’s Rensselaer County. Located within the Van Rensselaer Square shopping center, the store, which made its official debut on Dec. 10, provides more than 175 jobs in the area.

“We are pleased to announce our expansion in the Capital Region with the opening of our North Greenbush store,” said Brett Wing, president and COO of Florida, N.Y.-based ShopRite Supermarkets, which operates 34 stores in New York and New Jersey. “This store, its product offerings and services will allow us to better serve the needs of local shoppers and enhance their overall shopping experience. We look forward to providing the outstanding customer service, variety, value, low prices and convenient amenities that ShopRite is known for.”

Featuring a broad array of private label items and national-brand groceries, daily deliveries of fresh conventional and organic produce and a range of locally sourced products, the store also offers a from-scratch fresh bake shop, a meat department with a local beef program, an assortment of prepared foods and grab-and-go items, a large cheese shop, and a floral department