ShopRite Supermarkets Enters NY’s Rensselaer County
ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of supermarket cooperative Wakefern Food Corp., has opened the 55,000-square foot ShopRite of North Greenbush, its first store in New York’s Rensselaer County. Located within the Van Rensselaer Square shopping center, the store, which made its official debut on Dec. 10, provides more than 175 jobs in the area.
“We are pleased to announce our expansion in the Capital Region with the opening of our North Greenbush store,” said Brett Wing, president and COO of Florida, N.Y.-based ShopRite Supermarkets, which operates 34 stores in New York and New Jersey. “This store, its product offerings and services will allow us to better serve the needs of local shoppers and enhance their overall shopping experience. We look forward to providing the outstanding customer service, variety, value, low prices and convenient amenities that ShopRite is known for.”
Featuring a broad array of private label items and national-brand groceries, daily deliveries of fresh conventional and organic produce and a range of locally sourced products, the store also offers a from-scratch fresh bake shop, a meat department with a local beef program, an assortment of prepared foods and grab-and-go items, a large cheese shop, and a floral department
Store services include Mobile Scan, which enables customers to self-checkout as they go; self-checkout lanes; and the ShopRite Deli & More app, available for iOS or Android, which allows shoppers to place deli orders in advance for in-store pickup. Also available to customers is the online ShopRite from Home service, in which associates personally shop the orders placed online and customers can pick up their groceries at the store.
To reduce its eco-footprint, the store incorporates energy-efficient refrigeration and lighting, including glass doors on all dairy and freezer cases and LED lighting across the store and its parking lot. The store’s Second Nature refrigeration technology system uses carbon dioxide, an all-natural refrigerant that is harmless to the environment, as a coolant.
In honor of the grand opening, ShopRite of North Greenbush made special donations to the nonprofit Tri-County Council of Vietnam Era Veterans and a local food pantry.
ShopRite is the registered trademark of Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern Food Corp., the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With more than 270 ShopRite supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than 6 million customers each week.