Shipt Growing Delivery Options in Atlanta, Nashville

Shipt has begun offering delivery from Costco Wholesale in Atlanta and in Nashville, Tenn. The service already delivers groceries from Publix and Kroger in Atlanta, and Publix in Nashville. To celebrate the expansion, new Shipt members who joined before the Aug. 31 launch received two weeks free and $15 off their first order.

Through the Shipt app, members can select their items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order. The service connects members with a community of shoppers who hand-pick their items and deliver them.

“As Shipt continues to expand to new markets across the country, we are also focused on extending our reach with current partners in many of our existing metros,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt, which is neither endorsed by, or affiliated with Kroger or Publix. “While our grocery delivery service offers flexibility and time-saving convenience, the strength of our partnerships with retailers allows us to bring quality products and more retailer options for our members.”

Founded in 2014 Shipt now provides personalized grocery delivery to more than 25 million households in 69 markets across the United States.