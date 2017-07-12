Sexual Harassment 101 for Grocery Stores

How to handle sexual harassment claims can be overwhelming and terrifying for every business — from small grocery stores to large supermarket chains. But it shouldn’t be.

Regrettably, at some point, some who run or manage grocery stores may become aware of sexual harassment. Here are a few tips that will help you address sexual harassment quickly and successfully.

Brief History of Sexual Harassment

The Civil Rights movement and subsequent Title VII of the Civil Rights Act made it illegal to discriminate against employees on the basis of sex. As an outcome of this act, it became illegal to sexually harass employees.

This act also created the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The EEOC is a government agency responsible for enforcing federal laws around discrimination in the workplace because of a person’s race; color; religion; sex (including pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation); national origin; age (40 or older); disability; or genetic information. Failing to be up to date on EEOC guidance can result in harm to your employees and your business. In 2016, the EEOC resolved 97,443 charges and secured more than $480 million for victims of discrimination.

Laws enforced by the EEOC apply to all types of work situations, including hiring, firing, promotions, harassment, training, wages and benefits. The EEOC also protects those who have been exposed to such discrimination.

What is Sexual Harassment?

Sexual harassment means, simply, unwanted sexual advances in the workplace. One type of sexual harassment is “quid pro quo,” meaning “this for that.” This is what people most think of when they think of sexual harassment. These would be situations in which sexual favors are a requirement for employment actions. “If you don’t sleep with me, I’ll fire you” would be a textbook example of quid pro quo sexual harassment. The other type of sexual harassment is creating a “hostile work environment.” A hostile work environment is where employees around you create an environment with unwanted sexual content. For example, if an employee posts pictures of women in bathing suits, it may create a “hostile work environment” for female employees in the office.

Sexual harassment is likely to happen. As we are now seeing in the news, sexual harassment affects every industry — from the media to politics to business. The public tends not to see the frequency of these incidents, because they are kept confidential for the most part. But typical HR departments do receive many complaints. A conservative rule of thumb is to estimate on average one sexual harassment complaint a year for every 50 employees. If you have 10 employees, within five years it’s likely you will receive a complaint.

Documenting a Complaint Protects You

The No. 1 mistake managers make with sexual harassment is avoiding it. I have seen many managers receive a complaint, quickly determine the complaint doesn’t justify further action, and then dismiss the issue without documenting the complaint or the rationale for dismissing it. Say an employee is complaining that she doesn’t want to be scheduled with another employee. He’s always asking her out on a date, and it’s making her uncomfortable — what should you do?

While it might seem minor, it should be treated as a complaint of sexual harassment and be documented and investigated. Documenting a complaint doesn’t mean that it’s definitely harassment. It simply enables the manager to track the facts: whether harassment occurred or if there’s even sufficient evidence to conclude that it’s harassment.

Remember, it’s the manager’s obligation not only to protect the business, but also the people involved. Therefore, you’re better off documenting even the most minor incidents, rather than brushing them off.

Resolving Potential Harassment Issues

Well-meaning managers sometimes alter employee shifts or schedules in an attempt to resolve a harassment complaint, but that could be seen as retaliatory action against an employee who has made a complaint. As I mentioned above, the first step is to document the complaint. Once this is done, you should work with those involved to address the issue.

Example of steps that you might take to resolve the issue include:

Conducting a prompt and thorough investigation into the complaint that maintains the confidentiality of those involved as much as you can. The investigation doesn’t need to be more than talking one-on-one to the parties involved and any apparent witnesses to determine facts

Disciplining the harasser and/or requiring them to participate in training, depending on what you find

Reminding the person being investigated that they must not retaliate in any way against the complainant

Documenting the investigation and the action taken

Make sure that you document each of these steps. Often, any one of these steps puts an end to the issue and improves the working environment for your employees. If the harassment continues, more serious action may be required.

Should you receive or become aware of a potential harassment complaint, address it head-on. By adhering to a strict rule of documenting the facts even of complaints that are determined to be invalid, you can protect your employees and your business.