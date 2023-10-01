Scoping Out Supermarket Sustainability

Over the past several years, the definition of “sustainability” has evolved significantly in the food retail sector. The conversation is expanding beyond the typical carbon footprint concerns — such as transitioning to lower global-warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, reducing refrigerant leaks and improving energy efficiency — to a more holistic view of sustainability. From farm to fork, retailers are evaluating nearly every aspect of their supply chains within an all-encompassing sustainability context.

As the same time, discerning consumers are asking for more sustainable practices from the food retail supply chain. They’re seeking organic natural foods, green packaging, and eco-friendly food sourcing and processing methods. Aligning with these consumer preferences has quickly become a competitive differentiator.

Today, many retailers are setting short- and long-term goals to meet net-zero and minimized greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions. These efforts put them at the center of major environmental megatrends, including:

Phasing down the use of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants

Electrification of transport vehicles and refrigeration

Integration of renewable energy sources

Reducing food waste

By embracing environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) commitments within their organizations, food retailers are defining a path to net zero, driving sustainability initiatives and complying with regulations along the way. Each organization has unique targets and priorities, so it’s important to remember that your progress along this journey must also align with your operational and/or organizational preferences