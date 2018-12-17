Schnucks to Pay Former President $5M Following Wrongful Termination

The court ordered the parties involved to arbitration, the Post-Dispatch said, and the arbitrator issued the award in favor of Hucker in October. Moreover, the defendants were ordered to pay $11,000-plus in post-award interest for 12 days in November.

Southeastern Grocers named Hucker COO in March 2016, a little more than one year before he stepped into the interim CEO role following the resignation of then-CEO Ian McLeod. Hucker became McLeod's permanent replacement as president and CEO in August 2017.

Before his time at Schnucks, Hucker was president of Ahold Delhaize USA – then Ahold USA – banner Giant Food, based in Landover, Md., and held a variety of international and domestic leadership positions at Walmart.

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer operating 119 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. The company is No. 31 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 ranking of top grocers in the United States.