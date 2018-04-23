Schnucks to Launch PharmaSmart Kiosks

Midwestern grocery chain Schnuck Markets Inc. is partnering with PharmaSmart International Inc. to deploy health-screening kiosks with an interoperable digital health platform at each of the retailer’s in-store pharmacies.

Schnucks intends to leverage Rochester, N.Y.-based PharmaSmart's clinical-grade program to drive Medicare Star Ratings objectives, specifically measuring D-14 (Medication Adherence for Hypertension) and C-19 (Controlling Blood Pressure), both of which are triple-weighted measures of high interest to national and regional insurers. Commercial plans also stand to benefit as they seek to improve cardiovascular outcomes through the reduction of long-term risk factors such as hypertension.

"This is more than Schnucks just deploying new kiosks," noted Bob Buganski, senior director of pharmacy at Schnucks. "PharmaSmart's Health Screening Kiosks and Integrated BPT Rx solutions are a game changer for disease management at the pharmacist point of care. With the PharmaSmart program, Schnucks now offers our patients a health-screening program backed by clinical evidence, and one that incorporates full integration into our Rx software, McKesson CPS. This fluid workflow integration allows us to easily intervene in cases where blood pressure control is not achieved, which is a capability our pharmacists have never had before. We will also have the data to demonstrate our impact on blood pressure control rates over a managed population."

PharmaSmart serves more than 7,000 locations, including retail pharmacies at grocers such as Price Chopper, Giant Eagle, Brookshire Grocery Co., Roundy's, Associated Food Stores, Winn-Dixie, Big Y Foods, Harmons and Loblaws.

"When you thoughtfully incorporate the right technology into professional workflow, and it meets published clinical standards, you earn the trust of pharmacists, and you see better execution rates at point of care,” said PharmaSmart President and CEO Fred Sarkis. “We are thrilled to be working with Schnucks pharmacists, and we look forward to supporting their team as they optimize the delivery of health care services across their stores.”

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned retailer that operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.