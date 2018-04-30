Schnucks Closing 2 Illinois Stores

St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets Inc. plans to permanently close two of its Rockford, Ill., stores this summer.

The Mulford Road and Rockton stores are expected to close July 8. The 172 affected employees (97 at Rockton and 75 at Mulford) will be offered positions at the same rate of pay at neighboring Rockford Schnucks stores.

Low sales and the costly operation of the two older facilities factored heavily into the company’s decision.

“Despite our efforts, we simply saw no path to profitability for these two stores,” said Schnucks COO Dave Peacock. “This was a difficult decision, but one that was necessary in order for us to continue to operate a strong company for our more than 13,000 teammates.”

With six other area locations, Schnucks is committed to the Rockford market, Peacock said. “Transferring our teammates to neighboring stores will mean a higher level of service for our

customers, and a sharper focus on those stores by our company,” he said. “That will allow

us to remain competitive in the Rockford market.”

Schnucks acquired the 65,000-square-foot Rockton location in a 1998 acquisition of Logli; the store originally opened in 1958. The 72,000-square-foot Mulford location, originally opened in 1982, was acquired in a 2011 Hilander acquisition.

New Small-Format Store

Elsewhere, Schnucks revealed plans to open a new 37,000-square-foot smaller-format grocery store in Warrenton, Mo., in late fall 2018.

The store, which is already under construction at Highway 47 and Veterans Parkway, expects to hire more than 70 employees and will be Schnucks’ first Warrenton location.

“The loyalty of Warren County residents who shop at our other metro Schnucks stores made this an easy decision for us,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Warrenton residents have long asked for a Schnucks in their community, and we’re excited to be able to answer their call.”

The small-format store will allow customers to swiftly navigate the store, while also placing a heavy emphasis on fresh departments.

“The Warrenton store will offer customers the convenience of getting in and out of the store quickly, without compromising on our goal of being ‘best in fresh,’” Schnuck said. “The store will focus on an extensive selection of bakery, produce, seafood and meat offerings, including in-store cut meat, all offered at competitive prices.”

Schnucks Warrenton will anchor Bent Oak Plaza, which includes an additional 7 acres of land that Schnucks is currently marketing for commercial use. The plaza’s unique name recognizes the sole tree located on the property – a bent oak tree that experts say is likely a Native American trail marker from hundreds of years ago. Though it is in poor condition, Schnucks is working with an arborist in an effort to save the historic tree.

“We’re optimistic about what’s on the horizon for our business and what we will be able to offer our customers,” Schnuck added. “We have some exciting things planned for the months ahead, and we’re looking forward to sharing them.”

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned

grocery/pharmacy retailer that operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.







