Schiel’s Adds Ecommerce Platform

Independent grocer Schiel’s Family Markets has debuted an online shopping platform, Schiel’s Family Market Click & Go, powered by Rosie. The service enables customers to shop all products carried by Schiel’s from anywhere, and on any device.

“At Schiel’s, we’re always looking for ways to enhance our customer’s grocery shopping experience, and we know that online shopping is going to add value to our customers,” said Gary Schiel, owner of the Wilkes-Barre, Pa.-based supermarket operator. “We are most excited about trying something new that will help our customers who may not always have time to come to the store and shop.”

Schiel’s George Avenue and 704 South Main Street locations provide same-day curbside pickup of groceries, and home delivery is available for customers in most of Luzerne County. Shoppers can also schedule orders up to 5 days in advance. Pricing for in-store pickup is $4.99, and home delivery is $9.88.

“The Rosie team is excited to partner with Schiel’s Family Markets to bring a flexible and customizable online grocery shopping experience to their customers,” noted Nick Nickitas, CEO of Ithaca, N.Y.-based Rosie. “The commitment from the Schiel’s team to continuously put the customer first and implement a highly personalized ecommerce program mirrors Rosie’s commitment to deliver delight with each online grocery order.”

“The most valuable aspect of Schiel's Family Market Click & Go is our professionally trained personal shoppers that will carefully hand select each grocery item to ensure freshness and satisfaction,” added Schiel. “This enables customers to shop our online store with confidence, and enjoy the extra hour of time they gain by letting our team prepare their groceries according to their exact needs.”

Rosie also powers the online shopping platforms of such indies as Niemann Foods Inc., Broulim’s, Macey’s, Clark’s Market and Buehler’s Fresh Foods, as well as being the preferred ecommerce partner of a range of wholesale cooperatives, including Associated Food Stores (AFS), Associated Grocers of New England, Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), Bozzuto’s, CERTCO, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Olean Wholesale Grocers.