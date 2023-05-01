Schaller & Weber Enters Snacking Market with Innovative Salami Sticks

New York City's heritage German butcher shop and gourmet charcuterie brand, Schaller & Weber, is venturing into the shelf-stable grab-and-go snacking category with a focus on innovative flavors and unique collaborations. The company is launching a range of three distinctive salami sticks that embody its longstanding tradition of quality and craftsmanship while offering a contemporary twist.

Established in 1937, Schaller & Weber has been crafting traditional German-style Landjäger salami sticks for generations, garnering appreciation from outdoor adventurers and food connoisseurs alike. However, the company acknowledged that the 2-ounce size, labor-intensive production and resulting higher price tag might deter some potential customers from indulging in the exceptional taste of their Landjäger.

In response to these challenges, Schaller & Weber embarked on a mission to create a more accessible version of their classic recipe and to develop a diverse range of products by exploring various flavor options. Schaller & Weber built on its history of successful collaborations in sausages and charcuterie by partnering with like-minded New York-based brands committed to crafting exceptional products. By incorporating unique ingredients from these partner brands into its time-honored salami recipes, Schaller & Weber has crafted an innovative line of snack sticks that honor its Landjäger tradition while introducing an exciting new array of flavors.

Jeremy Schaller, president of Schaller & Weber, explains the reasoning behind this move: "We're motivated to share the exceptional taste of our salami with a broader audience, so we set out on a mission to create a more accessible version of our classic recipe. Our goal was to craft a product line that retains the essence of our original Landjäger while offering a convenient grab-and-go format and a more approachable price point."

Each salami stick is crafted from humanely raised, antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed pork and is free of artificial ingredients. These mouth-watering salami sticks are perfect for on-the-go enjoyment or infusing charcuterie boards with unique flavors. The three flavors in the new range are the Mike's Hot Honey salami stick, the Hudson Whiskey "Do The Rye Thing" stick, and the Crown Maple salami stick.