Schaller & Weber Enters Snacking Market with Innovative Salami Sticks
New York City's heritage German butcher shop and gourmet charcuterie brand, Schaller & Weber, is venturing into the shelf-stable grab-and-go snacking category with a focus on innovative flavors and unique collaborations. The company is launching a range of three distinctive salami sticks that embody its longstanding tradition of quality and craftsmanship while offering a contemporary twist.
Established in 1937, Schaller & Weber has been crafting traditional German-style Landjäger salami sticks for generations, garnering appreciation from outdoor adventurers and food connoisseurs alike. However, the company acknowledged that the 2-ounce size, labor-intensive production and resulting higher price tag might deter some potential customers from indulging in the exceptional taste of their Landjäger.
In response to these challenges, Schaller & Weber embarked on a mission to create a more accessible version of their classic recipe and to develop a diverse range of products by exploring various flavor options. Schaller & Weber built on its history of successful collaborations in sausages and charcuterie by partnering with like-minded New York-based brands committed to crafting exceptional products. By incorporating unique ingredients from these partner brands into its time-honored salami recipes, Schaller & Weber has crafted an innovative line of snack sticks that honor its Landjäger tradition while introducing an exciting new array of flavors.
Jeremy Schaller, president of Schaller & Weber, explains the reasoning behind this move: "We're motivated to share the exceptional taste of our salami with a broader audience, so we set out on a mission to create a more accessible version of our classic recipe. Our goal was to craft a product line that retains the essence of our original Landjäger while offering a convenient grab-and-go format and a more approachable price point."
Each salami stick is crafted from humanely raised, antibiotic-free, vegetarian-fed pork and is free of artificial ingredients. These mouth-watering salami sticks are perfect for on-the-go enjoyment or infusing charcuterie boards with unique flavors. The three flavors in the new range are the Mike's Hot Honey salami stick, the Hudson Whiskey "Do The Rye Thing" stick, and the Crown Maple salami stick.
The Mike's Hot Honey salami stick expertly melds Schaller & Weber's salami with the sweet heat of the signature Mike's Hot Honey to create the perfect balance of sweet and spicy. Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike's Hot Honey, expresses his excitement about the collaboration: "Schaller & Weber is an iconic New York City brand with a rich history here in New York. We're excited to partner with them to bring consumers a taste of NYC in the form of these new premium salami sticks. They are truly delicious and unmatched in quality."
The Hudson Whiskey "Do The Rye Thing" stick seamlessly infuses salami with the bold essence of Hudson Whiskey's premium rye, capturing the rich, spicy notes of rye whiskey for a robust flavor experience. Jill Palais, senior brand manager of American whiskeys at William Grant & Sons, the company that owns Hudson Whiskey, shares her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: "'Do the Rye Thing' is one of Hudson Whiskey's acclaimed variants, capturing the spirit of New York with its bold, peppery taste. We're thrilled at the opportunity to work with another celebrated New York institution that shares our pioneering spirit to deliver this one-of-a-kind Hudson Whiskey Salami Stick."
The Crown Maple salami stick masterfully blends the rich salami flavors with the natural sweetness of maple syrup, enhanced by an undertone of hickory smoke. Michael Cobb, CEO of Hudson Valley-based Crown Maple syrup, praises the partnership: “This exceptionally crafted salami stick is a showcase of two premium brands collaborating to delight fans everywhere. The artisans at Schaller & Weber lean on their long-standing expertise to deliver an exciting and flavorful portfolio of salami sticks.”
The launch of Schaller & Weber's salami stick range is significant for both the snacking and charcuterie markets. As consumers increasingly seek high-quality, convenient options that don't compromise on flavor or craftsmanship, Schaller & Weber's innovative product line addresses this demand head-on. The introduction of these salami sticks has the potential to disrupt the snacking market by offering a high-end, gourmet alternative to traditional grab-and-go options. At the same time, this move reinforces Schaller & Weber's position as a leader in the charcuterie industry, showcasing its ability to innovate and remain relevant in an increasingly competitive market. By combining its time-honored craftsmanship with contemporary flavors and unique collaborations, the company is well positioned to attract new customers and satisfy the tastes of longtime fans, no matter where their busy lives may take them.