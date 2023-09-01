Retailers Leverage Robotics to Solve Key Store Challenges

Robotics Integration is No Passing Fad

The use of robotics in warehouse environments in particular is certainly nothing new. It's a technology that has been employed in some capacity for decades.

But now, robots are not only becoming ubiquitous in warehouses for things like product picking, packaging, and shipping, but they're also being found on the retail floor in greater numbers than ever.

Today, about one out of every four retailers is already using in-store robotics to some degree. Not only that, but more than half of those that aren't plan to start doing so within the next 18 months.

Right now, about 77% of all large retailers are making long-term robotics strategy a top priority – and all it takes is one look at the use cases to see why.