Retailers and Shoppers Eat Up Certifications: 'Plant-Based' Defined for a Growing Market

The Plant Based Foods Association took the initiative to standardize the term “plant-based” and authoritatively define a third-party certification for a growing market. The presence of a Certified Plant Based Seal can act as a "nudge" to help brands increase the probability of obtaining retailer shelf space and be discovered and purchased by consumers. Products are independently verified by certifying bodies like NSF International and must pass review before the label can be used. As of 2024, the seal has become a well-known certification in the marketplace, instilling confidence and convenience for shoppers.