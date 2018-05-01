Retail Innovation is Focus of New Reality Video Series

A new online reality series from Progressive Grocer sister publication Retail Leader showcases innovation in food retail and how leading operators address key challenges with technology.

The first installment in the series, brought to you by customer data science company Dunnhumby, features West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s Supermarkets, which operates 120 stores in California and Nevada.

In the kick-off episode, Jose Gomes, managing director of North America for Dunnhumby, travels to Sacramento to visit with Raley’s executives to learn about the company’s origins and unique mission to help customers make healthier food choices. Raley’s CEO Michael Teel and COO Keith Knopf also discuss with Gomes how the grocer is leveraging customer data science to make the company’s mission come alive in a way that’s both effective and sustainable.

Watch the video and learn the full story here.