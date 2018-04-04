Raley’s Rolls out ‘However You Eat’ Ads

Raley’s has introduced a multidimensional advertising campaign, However You Eat, to support its mission to “infuse life with health and happiness.” The effort encourages customers to shop at Raley’s for their nutrition and wellness needs no matter how healthfully they eat.

The ads explore the different reasons that customers buy groceries, emphasizing inclusivity by featuring people shopping for family members, as a vegan, for a book club meeting or as a pescatarian.

Although it strives to make healthy food more accessible to all customers, the grocer accepts that sometimes shoppers just want to indulge in a favorite treat.

“Raley’s is committed to changing the way the world eats one plate at a time, as well as providing our customers with access to plentiful and affordable healthy food options,” noted Keith Knopf, the company’s president. “This new campaign demonstrates our commitment to celebrate our customers’ individuality, and lets them know that Raley's is here to support their diverse needs.”

Raley’s developed the campaign in collaboration with three strategic agencies: Division Labor, which helped with the creative content, including multiple videos shared across digital and social channels; dunnhumby, which helped Raley's verify its competitive positioning through consumer research and ensured the relevance of the campaign messaging; and Palisades Media Group, which helped execute the campaign with media strategy and placement, including radio spots, digital displays and video content.

These partnerships “developed a thoughtful campaign that helps reinforce Raley’s incomparable position within the marketplace,” said Raley’s SVP, Marketing Deirdre Zimmermann. “This campaign not only speaks to the varied needs of our Raley's customers, but our uncompromising quest to offer a very special experience to each and every one of them."

West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley's operates 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada under the Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source banners.