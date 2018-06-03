Raley's Promotes Konkel to COO, Gianetto to SVP, Sales/Merch

Raley’s has promoted two key leaders within its organization: Kevin Konkel to COO, and Paul Gianetto to SVP, sales and merchandising. Both will continue to report to Raley’s President Keith Knopf.

Konkel was previously SVP, operations, and in his new role, he’ll lead operations at all Raley’s banners and pharmacy operations. Additionally, he’ll lead store design and construction, operations administration, distribution and asset protection. He has worked for nearly four decades at the West Sacramento, Calif.-based grocer.

Prior to his new role, Gianetto was VP of center store, a position he moved into after holding numerous merchandising roles since joining Raley’s in 2008. He has more than 35 years of experience in the grocery business. As SVP of operations, he will manage strategic pricing, private label, sales and merchandising for both center store and perishables departments.