Raley's Adopts Open-Office Workspace with Support Center Revamp
Raley’s has completed renovations of its support center to create an open-office environment that promotes collaboration and teamwork while reflecting the grocer’s brand and culture.
Teaming with Coact Designworks, Raley’s sought to transform its three-story building that offers team members an “open, contemporary place to work” that makes the environment a “happy and productive place.” The project began in 2016.
“We opened up the building to bring in light, designed areas with opportunity for collaboration and listened to what team members told us would make this building a great place to work,” said Mark Foley, Raley’s chief people officer. “We’re proud to offer a vibrant work environment that brings energy into the workplace.”
The collaboration process with Coact included strategic workflow updates to create higher levels of efficiency, collaboration and engagement between team members. Major redesigns on each floor removed private offices along the building perimeter to expose windows, and walls in conference and meeting rooms were designed as full-height glass walls and doors. The design elements all take advantage of natural light to fill spaces and help employees benefit from an open-floor concept.
Additional design decisions include:
-
A wide variety of alternative work spaces, including conference rooms of varying sizes that can accommodate between two and 16 people; open, team-huddle and brainstorming areas; tucked away semi-private hotel stations; stand-up telephone booths; and open-use, soft-seating for both private and collaborative use. These versatile spaces are incorporated throughout the building to accommodate different work styles.
-
Meetings to identify individual teams’ wants and needs, which informed development of layouts and selecting finishes on each floor. For instance, creative minds were given full dry-erase walls, pin-up walls and standing-height layout tables to support brainstorming; the marketing team received a cutting-edge photo studio complete with a “beautifully designed” kitchen set and video space; and the merchant team got a custom wine- and beer-tasting room to store and sample potential products.
-
Selection of furniture through a partnership between Raleys, Coact and MTA, a Sacramento-based firm specializing in Herman Miller-designed furniture, to select and source furniture for use throughout the office, including all open work areas, huddle rooms, conference rooms and the main lobby. The partners considered many factors when selecting furniture, including ergonomics, flexibility and a balance of traditional and casual.
-
A reimagined first-floor lobby with a new layout and design to improve efficiency. It houses six small conference rooms for quick meetings between the merchandising team and vendors. Additionally, a new office-wide sound-masking system maintains speech privacy and reduces distractions throughout the open office.
-
A conference room made from the CEO's office that pays tribute to the past while looking toward the future. Named after founder Thomas P. Raley, this room was designed with a current take on a traditional style. It features the original marble top desk from Raley, which has been converted into a conference room table to mirror the shift in the company culture.
-
A wellness-focused kitchen on the second floor that has been converted to now serve fresh and healthy food, the same options offered in Raley’s stores.
-
A state-of-the-art gym, outside walking trail and green space to promote a healthy lifestyle.
“A main concept for Raley’s new office design was centered around making a healthier and happier environment for their employees. With the vision, dedication and collaboration with Raley’s, we produced a very successful project,” said Coact Designworks Project Manager Mitch Bjorgum.
Based in West Sacramento, Calif., family-owned and -operated Raley’s has 129 stores under five banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. It lands at No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.