Raley's Acquires 6 NV Stores From Scolari's

Western grocer Raley’s will purchase six stores in northern Nevada – five under the Scolari’s Food and Drug banner, and one under the Sak ‘N Save name.

The five Scolari’s locations – two in Reno and one each in Fernley, Yerington and Tonopah – will transition to the Raley’s name, although the Sak ‘N Save store, also in Reno, will keep its current moniker and operate as part of Raley’s Food Source division. The transition should wrap up by the end of spring.

“The network of Scolari’s stores offers great synergies in a market [in which] we already operate,” said Raley’s CFO Ken Mueller.

Raley’s has already been serving Nevada residents for nearly six decades. A community supporter since 1959, it currently operates 11 stores, one Food Source and two Aisle One fuel stations in the Silver State.

“With complementary markets and strong family values, we believe Raley’s was the right partner to assume the operation of the six locations of our family business,” said Joey Scolari, CEO of Sparks, Nev.-based Scolari’s, whose family will continue to operate stores in Sparks and Sun Valley. “We are confident our customers and employees will be served well under the stewardship of the Raley’s organization.”

West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s currently operates 122 stores under four banners. The total store count after the new deal will be 128.