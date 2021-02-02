Rachael Ray Funding Culinary Arts Programs

Rachael Ray is awarding grants to help educate the next generation of foodservice leaders.

The Rachael Ray Foundation ProStart Grow Grant and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) will provide up to 25 grants for ProStart schools or schools with culinary arts programs, demonstrating a strong need to engage and educate high school students interested in exploring restaurant and foodservice jobs and careers.

"We are excited to support another year of ProStart grow grants, especially in the middle of the pandemic," said Rachael Ray. "ProStart is often the steppingstone for many budding chefs, aspiring restaurateurs and the future leaders of the restaurant and foodservice industry. The Rachael Ray Foundation wants to continue to inspire these students to fulfill their dreams and grow their skillset as the restaurant industry will come roaring back. As a longtime partner of the NRAEF, we can't wait to see the impact of this second round of funding."

ProStart, a two-year technical education program focused on culinary arts and restaurant management, is offered in 1,700 schools across the country with 130,000 students enrolled. ProStart educators and coordinators have largely adapted to the COVID-19 restrictions with a mix of virtual and in-person learning, posing challenges for students to learn the hands-on skills the program often requires. Funding from the Rachael Ray Foundation will provide schools with the opportunity to upgrade or purchase new resources, build up their classrooms in preparation for return to school, and support teachers with whatever they need to help their students learn career-building skills.

Over the past 15 years, more than 260 scholarships have been provided by Rachael Ray's Yum-o! organization and the Rachael Ray Foundation, totaling $1.8 million in support to NRAEF scholarships and ProStart.

Applicants have until 5 p.m. PST on March 1 to complete their submissions for the NRAEF's consideration.