Publix Restarts Curbside Pickup Test

Publix Super Markets has unveiled plans to test curbside grocery pickup at two store locations in Florida – one in Wesley Chapel and another in Valrico – with further tests of the program slated for Atlanta-area stores by the end of the year. The grocer originally began testing Curbside in 2010 but ended up shuttering it in 2012.

To use the service, customers place their orders at publix.com/curbside and choose curbside pickup or delivery at checkout. Curbside orders are then shopped and carried to customers’ vehicles by Publix associates.

Progressive Grocer's sister brand Retail Leader visited the Wesley Chapel location, which had three parking spaces near the store's entrance dedicated for pick-up customers, with signs numbered 1, 2 and 3. Each sign has a phone number shoppers call to alert employees about their arrival, at which point the previously pulled order is gathered and brought to the car by a Publix team member. Signs inside and outside the store alert shoppers about the service, as do flyers handed out with receipts.