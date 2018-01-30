Publix to Debut Small-Format Store: Report

Publix Super Markets intends to open a smaller-format store in Longwood, Fla., that will be focused on delivery, according to a published report.

Talks are underway to redevelop a former church into the new store, which will measure less than 30,000 square feet – about half the size of the grocer’s typical stores – and have a specialized pickup area for grocery deliveries, as well as an adjacent Publix Liquor store, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The newspaper noted that the new format could also incorporate some features of Publix’s GreenWise banner, which carries organic and natural fare, citing Longwood Economic Development Manager Tom Krueger. Originally introduced a decade ago, the GreenWise concept will “reignite,” as company officials put it, with two new locations, in Tallahassee, Fla., and Mount Pleasant, S.C.

The move is seen as the grocer’s attempt to compete with the booming ecommerce businesses of Amazon, Walmart and Target, which recently teamed up with Shipt to offer one-day delivery in the Orlando area. Publix has partnered with San Francisco-based Instacart on grocery delivery.