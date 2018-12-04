Progressive Grocer's 2018 Editors' Picks Application

Deadline for applications: June 18, 2018

Rules/Eligibility:

PG's Editors' Picks winners will be recognized in the September 2018 issue.

Multiple entries from the same company are permitted for different products/lines, although separate applications must be submitted for each separate entry. If a product has multiple flavors or varieties, it is considered one entry. EXAMPLE: If the product is, say, yogurt that comes in four flavors, DO NOT enter four times - enter once, noting the line includes four flavors. But please send all four flavors as samples.

There is a $50 per product fee to enter the competition.

All entrants must complete an official online application, found here.

Entries will be judged on taste, innovation, functionality, overall value and suitability for the mainstream grocery channel.

Entries lacking all specified criteria will not be eligible for consideration.

Retail consumer food and nonfood products introduced between May 1, 2017, and April 30, 2018, are eligible to enter, including fresh food; center store; frozen foods; dairy; deli; bakery (fresh and commercial baked goods); alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages (ALL BEVERAGES SHOULD BE ENTERED AS FOOD); candy/gum/confections; health, beauty and wellness; vitamins and supplements; personal care; paper products; cleaning products; implements; housewares; gadgets; pet food/pet care; general merchandise; household supplies; etc. Only products designed for sale in retail food stores and national release in the supermarket channel will be considered. ANYTHING YOU EAT OR DRINK IS FOOD. ANYTHING THAT’S NOT EDIBLE IS NONFOOD.

Retailer private label/store brand products, store equipment, fixtures or packaging applications/materials are NOT eligible to enter.

Please refrain from entering “limited edition” products that will no longer be available after September 2018.

Online entries must be received no later than June 18, 2018. All others will be disqualified.

Product samples are required. To submit samples: Fill out the online form

Print out the receipt generated after submission

Mail the receipt and product sample(s) to Progressive Grocer for judging. NOTE NEW MAILING ADDRESSES.

Do not submit more than two (2) individual samples per entry, or one per flavor for lines with multiple varieties (NO FULL CASES, PLEASE). Due to limited storage space, particularly for perishables, excess duplicative product samples may be discarded.

If products must be refrigerated or frozen on arrival, please note this prominently on the outside of the shipping container. Otherwise, we will assume products are shelf-stable; products may not be opened immediately.