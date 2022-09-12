Progressive Grocer Readies for Grocery Industry Week

Progressive Grocer will hold its Grocery Industry Week Nov. 2-4 in Orlando, Fla.

Grocery Industry Week will showcase how the industry’s best and brightest minds are tackling the most timely topics of today and tomorrow, including:

• Sustainability initiatives driving consumer and employee engagement

• Technology to lower costs and drive more sales

• The post-pandemic customer experience

• Foodservice trends capturing more share of stomach

• Innovative strategies for grocery’s future

Special events taking place during Grocery Industry Week include the GenNext Awards, the Grocery Leaders Executive Forum, Retailer of the Century, and the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) formal dinner gala and awards reception.

For the complete details of Grocery Industry Week, including speakers, attendees and agenda, CLICK HERE.

Progressive Grocer, an EnsembleIQ brand, is the No. 1 business intelligence brand in the grocery industry, connecting the market’s most important retailers. Through its leading industry reporting, digital platforms, research, relevant and focused events and sophisticated industry database, retailers turn to Progressive Grocer for guidance in navigating the fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. It helps retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with vibrant business-building communities.