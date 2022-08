Progressive Grocer has been named a finalist for two Eddie & Ozzie Awards.

The two nominations are for "The Sustainable Journey of Corrugated Boxes" produced by Progressive Grocer, BrandLab and FibreBox, and for "The Lure of Seafood" by Progressive Grocer, BrandLab and Alaska Seafood Marketing Association. BrandLab is a division of EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Progressive Grocer.

EnsembleIQ has earned a total of 11 finalist nominations for FOLIO's 2022 Eddie & Ozzie Awards across all of its brands.

You can read more about our finalist entries on the EnsembleIQ corporate website here.