Progressive Grocer Honored as Best Niche B2B Magazine

Progressive Grocer, the leading voice in retail grocery publishing since 1922, has won a 2019 Nichee Award for Best Niche B2B Magazine.

Presented by California-based Niche Media, the Nichee Awards capture the talent, spirit and creativity of the very best of target-audience magazine media publishers. PG won from among a field of dozens of B2B publications nominated for the honor.

Nichee judges praised PG’s extensive and compelling content, including articles, photos and layouts, saying the publication drew them in and held their interest despite being about an industry with which none of them were otherwise associated.

PG Editorial Director Jim Dudlicek accepted the award March 19 at the Super Niche Media Event in Nashville, Tenn. PG’s team also includes Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt, Senior Editor Kat Martin, Art Director Bill Antkowiak, Ad Manager Jackie Batson, a talented roster of freelance writers and photographers, and a robust ad sales team.

Progressive Grocer is published by Chicago-based EnsembleIQ.