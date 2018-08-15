Progressive Grocer Grocerant Solutions
Progressive Grocer is bringing together both retailers and product vendors to showcase innovative solutions for in-store dining concepts at the 2018 Grocerant Solutions Summit, set to take place Oct. 2-4 in Minneapolis.
Colocated with the Path to Purchase Expo, which is hosted by Progressive Grocer sister brand Path to Purchase Institute, the Grocerant Solutions Summit will provide top grocers with a future-focused agenda that offers:
- A fun focus on in-store dining solutions – This year, grocerant chefs will be put to the test in the Chef Solutions Challenge, where they will face off to create the best solution-based meals in a live cooking demo using the latest fresh and prepared products.
- Informative, compelling content – As always, Progressive Grocer will be staying “ahead of what’s next” by offering a future-forward look at the transformation of grocerants, highlighting products, concepts and equipment that will keep retailers on the cutting edge.
- A roster of inspiring speakers – Among the experts Progressive Grocer will have presenting the latest insights, ideas and innovations in the grocerant sector will be Angela Bozo, IDDBA’s education director; Gerry Fernandez, president and founder of the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance; Bridget McCall, VP of business development at Nestle; Deanna Stephens, culinary chef and key accounts manager at Acosta; Eddie Yoon, founder of Eddie Would Grow; and more.
