Proactive Crisis Management: How Retailers can Prepare for Disruption with Cloud Computing

With modern retailers operating in a disruptive world, read how the unique capabilities of cloud computing can enable proactively, rather than reactively to help manage a crisis when one inevitably occurs. Learn how cloud technologies can support real-time supply chain resilience on the back end, and consumer empowerment on the front end, fostering an even closer and more trusted relationship with today’s connected consumer, regardless of external events. Through real-world retailer case studies, see how some were able to deploy the capability of the cloud to their own crisis management and preparedness strategies.