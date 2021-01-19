Prepared Foods Go Beyond Rotisserie Chicken

Weary of restaurant operating restrictions and stay-at-home recommendations, consumers are craving new foods and flavors like never before. This has prompted grocers to introduce prepared dishes whose exotic tastes and healthy ingredients take in-store foodservice further beyond the traditional world of mac and cheese and rotisserie chicken.

Sophisticated dishes are bold and full-bodied. They use chilis, other hot peppers, exotic herbs and spices, as well as flavorful oils like grapeseed and coconut. Grocers are also featuring more authentic Mexican and Indian foods and adding non-sushi Asian choices. Meal-kit ingredients and selections are broader, too, with offerings changing regularly.

“Restaurant operating restrictions have fostered interest in unique ingredients,” affirms Phil Kafarakis, former president of the New York-based Specialty Food Association and senior advisor to boards, CEOs and governments. “There’s experimentation. Retailers are getting beyond their traditional base, expanding prepared food to replace restaurants’ innovation. You’re seeing spices and seasonings, extravagant ice creams, unique olive oil blends and replacing other ingredients with mushrooms. Instead of [regular] mac and cheese, there’s upscale versions using specialty cheeses.”

COVID-19 has increased health-and-wellness concerns, with shoppers demanding more clean labels, natural ingredients and vegetarian fare. Retailers are emphasizing meat substitutes and whole grains. Chickpeas and cauliflower are becoming “alternative” ingredients in everything from ice cream to pizza crust. The list of antioxidant-rich “superfoods” continues growing, with new dishes containing cranberries, sea greens and ever-popular kale.

“Consumers want protein-focused flavors and plant-based ingredients,” notes Pat Brown, group VP of deli/foodservice at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. “They’re interested in clean-label products that are GMO-, cage- and antibiotic-free. We’re looking into many options in prepared foods containing plant-based and healthier ingredients. This market is growing. Thinking outside the box and keeping items trend-fresh and interesting draws customers.”

A Competitive Edge

New ingredients let retailers differentiate from other grocers and restaurants. They could also help grow a grocery prepared food category that represents just 5.5% (about $26 billion) of the entire $477 billion takeout/delivery market, according to Rockville, Md.-based Packaged Facts.

Always ahead, Hy-Vee, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, H-E-B and Mariano’s are aggressively addressing new trends. Other chains are doing so to varying degrees. “It’s evolving by retailer,” observes Ron Wilson, managing director at Boston-based L.E.K. Consulting. “Those stuck in the old world serve too much fried chicken and sushi. Ones that have evolved make you feel you’re in a food court.”

Exotic flavors and vegetarian cuisine, however, won’t dominate most prepared food sections; rotisserie and fried chicken still rule the roost. But new foods “romance” core offerings. “Foods offering excitement and differentiation enhance core products,” says Randy Burt, a managing director in New York-based Alix Partners’ Consumer Products Practice. “Rotisserie chicken and sushi won’t disappear; they’re volume drivers and, sometimes, loss leaders.”

Distinctive foods also give grocers a hedge against Amazon. “It’s a key defense mechanism,” explains Wilson. “You can’t get a same-day prepared meal at Amazon — at least not today.”