Powders, Mushrooms Lead off Top 2018 Food Trends

As 2018 trend forecasting begins in earnest, Whole Foods Market is one of the first out of the gate, with a top prediction list loaded with better-for-you foods and ingredients.

Fortune magazine reported that Whole Foods sees a lot of powder in the future: “The likes of matcha, maca root, cacao and ground turmeric are now in everything from nutrition bars to soups to baked goods. For example, RXBar, which was recently acquired by Kellogg, uses a powdered egg-white protein.”

Mushrooms in all forms, including powder, are also on the hot list. Consumers are learning more about different mushroom varieties and the functionality of each, with ‘shrooms like reishi and chaga used as wellness ingredients beyond the plate.

Whole Foods is bullish on newer forms of mushroom products too. Fortune reported that “better technology is making products like plant-based burgers, nut milks and yogurts appealing to even the most enthusiastic meat and dairy eaters who want to cut back for animal welfare, environmental or health reasons.”

Middle Eastern foods are also ready for prime time, with Whole Foods predicting consumer demand for falafel, hummus and pita will increase while “harissa, cardamom, and za’atar, and dishes like shakshuka (eggs poached in a mildly spicy tomato sauce) should start popping up more and more.”

