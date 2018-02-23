Post, Major League Soccer Form Partnership

Post Consumer Brands and Major League Soccer (MLS) have teamed for a multiyear sponsorship program that will aims to enable fans to get closer to the game and help promote the sport along with Post’s portfolio of cereals.

When MLS launches its 2018 season on March 3, Post will be its exclusive cereal sponsor, with a presence in stadiums at more than 370 MLS games, including national TV broadcasts.

“Soccer is the fastest-growing sport in the country, including more than 18 million registered youth players in the U.S.,” noted Post Consumer Brands Chief Marketing Officer Roxanne Bernstein. “Partnering with Major League Soccer is a meaningful way for us to connect with these fans, including Hispanic families and younger Millennials, and we look forward to evolving the program with MLS over time.”

During June and July, the program will arrive at select retailers across the country in the form of limited-edition cereal boxes across the Post cereal portfolio, including Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles and Honey Comb. The boxes will feature cut-out player cards on the back.

“Post Consumer Brands will allow us to connect with our fans in substantial ways, starting with the beginning of each day at the breakfast table,” said Jennifer Cramer, VP of partnership marketing for new York-based MLS. “This sponsorship gives fans real value – with not only what’s in store, with so many great-tasting cereal brands, but the chance to engage with the game on a deeper level.”

Lakeville, Minn.-based Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Post Consumer Brands is currently the third-largest cereal company in the United States.